Score An Extra 50% Off Sale Styles at J.Crew

Upgrade your wardrobe thanks to the insane deals at J.Crew this weekend!

By Emily Spain May 22, 2021 1:00 PM
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In the mood to save big? Well, J.Crew has you covered this weekend! 

Now through 5/24, score an extra 50% off summer-ready sale styles like jumpsuits, dresses, denim and shirts for the whole family. With items starting at $3, you can revamp your entire wardrobe without breaking the bank.

See below for our favorite styles that are on sale this weekend. Happy saving!

This Weekend's Best Sales: Revolve, J.Crew, Anthropologie & More

Classic-Fit Shirt in Eyelet

You can't go wrong with an eyelet blouse for summer! This blouse comes in four playful hues that will help dress up any outfit.

$110
$50
J.Crew

Resume Jumpsuit in Stretch Crepe

This jumpsuit will become your go-to outfit for summer BBQs, and how cute would it be for 4th of July?

$188
$130
J. Crew

Slim Cotton-Linen Twill Shirt in Plaid

With supersoft brushed cotton-linen twil, this lightweight shirt is a must for returning to the office or weekend brunch.

$80
$55
J.Crew

Drapey Full-Length Wide-Leg Pant

These wide-leg pants will take you from work to date night in no time. Plus, they look super comfy!

$148
$72
J.Crew

Faux-Wrap Dress in Liberty® Mini Floral Walk

Featuring a floral print from the famous British print house, Liberty London, this dress is perfect for family gatherings and other special occasions.

$198
$130
J.Crew

Men's Organic Cotton Half-Zip Sweater

Even though it's warming up, you'll need a lightweight sweater like this one for those breezy summer nights.

$80
$50
J.Crew

Ruffle Wrap Top in Ratti® Curly Floral

Available in sizes XXXS-3X, this floral top will make you look oh so sophisticated wherever you go.

$168
$68
J.Crew

250 Skinny-Fit Stretch On Demand Jean in Dark Worn-In Wash

These jeans offer J.Crew's narrowest, most tapered leg, which means they will make you look slimmer. Plus, the wash color is so versatile.

$98
$50
J.Crew

Classic-Fit Shirt in Textured Stripe

We love the bold pattern on this blouse. It's perfect for dressing up or down, too!

$80
$35
J.Crew

Vintage Straight Jean in Tie-Dye

We're digging these tie-dye jeans! Just pair these with a tank or t-shirt for a bold fashion statement.

$128
$52
J.Crew

