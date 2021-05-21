The Stars of Supernatural Explain the Importance of Family in New Featurette

Watch : "Supernatural" The Complete Series: Exclusive Sneak Peek

For Sam and Dean, everything is about family.

It makes sense, given that the two brothers at the center of Supernatural spent 15 years hanging out mostly with each other, and even reunited in the afterlife to spend eternity together. In a new exclusive sneak peek at a featurette from the season 15 DVD release, Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and executive producer Andrew Dabb explain that the Winchesters' attachment to family comes from the fact that they came from such a dysfunctional one.

"Sam and Dean are two guys that, because they define everything by family, they're always looking for a family," Dabb explains. "Sam and Dean come from a very dysfunctional family. Their father suffered this great world-shattering tragedy, and he spent the entire rest of his life trying to get revenge, and unfortunately Sam and Dean came second to that."

We got to watch 15 seasons of Sam and Dean building their chosen family, while also hunting monsters and saving the world along the way.