Alex Rodriguez's Recent Alleged DM to TV Host Revealed Following Jennifer Lopez Split

Alex Rodriguez is spreading positivity in the wake of his split from ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

According to Australian TV presenter Belinda Russell, who works for Today Extra and is also popular on TikTok, the baseball star slid into her Instagram DMs in order to compliment her recent content. She shared the sweet alleged DM with her co-host Richard Wilkins during the Friday, May 21 taping of the show.

'I woke up this morning, checking the socials and in my requests there was a message from Alex Rodriguez. As in A-Rod. As in J.Lo's ex," she explained.

Sure enough, according to a screengrab, A.Rod had written "Great feed!!!!!" in response to a video of Belinda dancing in the Channel 9 studios.

"All I can say is...he likes great content, Dickie," she joked. "He just said great feed!"

Belinda, who shares three children with her husband Mark Calvert, also noted that this was not exactly a flirty encounter. "He just likes my videos," she declared. "I'm very happily married."