Alex Rodriguez's Recent Alleged DM to TV Host Revealed Following Jennifer Lopez Split

Australian TV presenter Belinda Russell shared that Alex Rodriguez slid into her DMs, shortly after his breakup with Jennifer Lopez. Scroll to see his message.

By Kaitlin Reilly May 21, 2021 10:08 PM
Jennifer LopezAlex RodriguezCelebrities
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck "Very Happy" as They Reunite in L.A.

Alex Rodriguez is spreading positivity in the wake of his split from ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez

According to Australian TV presenter Belinda Russell, who works for Today Extra and is also popular on TikTok, the baseball star slid into her Instagram DMs in order to compliment her recent content. She shared the sweet alleged DM with her co-host Richard Wilkins during the Friday, May 21 taping of the show. 

'I woke up this morning, checking the socials and in my requests there was a message from Alex Rodriguez. As in A-Rod. As in J.Lo's ex," she explained.

Sure enough, according to a screengrab, A.Rod had written "Great feed!!!!!" in response to a video of Belinda dancing in the Channel 9 studios. 

"All I can say is...he likes great content, Dickie," she joked. "He just said great feed!"

Belinda, who shares three children with her husband Mark Calvert, also noted that this was not exactly a flirty encounter. "He just likes my videos," she declared. "I'm very happily married."

photos
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Blended Family Photos

Alex has been keeping a low profile since his split from J.Lo in April. Recently, he's shared pics of himself hanging out with his daughters Natasha, 16 and Elle, 13, on Instagram. "Din din with my girls! #DaddyDinnerDate," he captioned a photo of the family sharing a meal. 

 

Manny Carabel/WireImage

As for his ex, Jennifer has been spotted hanging out with her ex, Ben Affleck. The duo, who were previously engaged in 2004, reportedly took a vacation to Montana together last month. 

"A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on," a source for E! News previously shared. "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."

 

