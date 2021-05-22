Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif Gives Update on "Gorgeous" Baby Girl's Latest Milestones

Watch : Dr. Paul Nassif & Wife Brittany Are Expecting!

Dr. Paul Nassif is loving being a #GirlDad.

The Botched surgeon exclusively shared an update on baby Paulina with E! News. Nassif and wife Brittany welcomed their first child together in October 2020. "She's sitting up, she's clapping a little bit, she loves staring at me," Nassif gushed about his only daughter. "I think the next step is going to be crawling."

And yes, co-star and BFF Dr. Terry Dubrow was the one who first joked about the newest mini Nassif being named after her dad! The name fits: Paulina is certainly daddy's princess. "She'll focus on me, she'll sit there and she'll stare at me smiling and when that happens, my heart just goes, 'Oh my god, I can't believe it!'" Nassif beamed. "I'm so blessed to have a gorgeous little healthy baby girl."

Dubrow also sees a unique similarity between the father-daughter duo. "You know what I noticed? She smiles when she passes gas exactly the way Paul does when he passes gas," he joked.