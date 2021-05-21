Travis Barker Gets "Survivor's Guilt" Tattoo 13 Years After Plane Crash

Watch : Shanna Moakler Removes Travis Barker's Tattooed Name From Wrist

Travis Barker just debuted a new tattoo, with a very personal meaning behind it.

On May 21, the Blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram Story to show off his latest ink on his already heavily tatted body. One arm reads "Survivor's" while the next reads "Guilt."

The tattoo is seemingly a reference to Travis surviving a September 2008 plane crash that killed four people, including his assistant Chris Baker and security guard Charles Monroe Still, Jr. The only other survivor of the crash was Adam Goldstein, also known as DJ AM, who died less than one year later from an accidental drug overdose.

The deadly accident occurred when the Learjet taking the group to California crashed on takeoff in Columbia, S.C. Travis, who is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian, has spoken before about the impact the crash had on his life.