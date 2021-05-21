Why Lil Nas X Just Promised to Never Mention Nicki Minaj in His Music Again

Lil Nas X has a message for the Barbz after mentioning Nicki Minaj in his latest song.
The 22-year-old star dropped his latest single, "Sun Goes Down," on May 21 and in the track, he made a reference to being a huge fan of Nicki's in his younger years. The video that accompanied the single involved a plot centered around the musician's days in high school.
"And nobody knows it when you're silent, I'd be by the phone," he sang. "Stanning Nicki mornin' into dawn, only place I felt I belonged."
Well, after backlash from some of the Barbz arose on social media, the "Call Me By Your Name" star took to Twitter on Friday, May 21 to promise he will never name-drop when it comes to the Queen rapper ever again.
"To the barbz who feel I'm using Nicki's name for attention," he tweeted. "The song I released last night was recorded last year. And it's about my life, which six of those years were dedicated to Nicki. It's no fake love. But I understand how it looks so I will no longer mention her."
Some of the "Seeing Green" rapper's fanbase prefer the "Old Town Road" singer no longer mention her due to a bit of history. When Lil Nas X first gained popularity, it was rumored that he used to run a Nicki Minaj fan account, to which he denied at the time.
Nicki later addressed the longstanding issue in a tweet of forgiveness in June 2020, writing, "It was a bit of a sting when you denied being a Barb, but I understand. Congratulations on building up your confidence to speak your truth."
And although Nicki seems on the side of mending things, some of her fans may not be quite ready to forgive and forget just yet—and it looks like this may be the first and last time the singer will reference one of his self-proclaimed idols.