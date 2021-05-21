Lindsey Vonn Steps Out With Diego Osorio After P.K. Subban Split

Watch : Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Huge Emerald Engagement Ring

Lindsey Vonn has moved on.

The retired U.S. Olympic alpine skier was photographed walking arm-in-arm with a new man, Spanish actor and liquor entrepreneur Diego Osorio, in New York City on Wednesday, May 19. The pair was spotted five months after Vonn, 36, announced her breakup from NHL player P.K. Subban, to whom she was engaged, after three years together.

Vonn and Osorio have not commented publicly about their relationship status. Page Six, which first published photos of the two, and People both reported the two met through a mutual friend.

"Things have just started getting romantic. It's brand-new," a source told Page Six. "They're having fun and seeing where it goes."

Osorio and Chelsea Clinton's husband Marc Mezvinsky co-founded New York City-based liquor holding company Mezorio Spirits. Osorio also founded and serves as chief creative officer of the group's premium tequila line Lobos 1707, whose investors include Lebron James. Osorio has also worked as an actor, appearing in a few shorts over the past few years.