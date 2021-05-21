Royal FamilyBillboard Music AwardsTV ScoopKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

These Kendall Jenner-Loved Leggings Are Finally Back in Stock After Selling Out Twice

The Alo Flutter Leggings have sold out multiple times. Nab yours before it's too late!

By Marenah Dobin May 21, 2021
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too.  E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you want the comfort and function of leggings and you crave a fashionable look, Alo is the place to shop. Their Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging smooths and sculpts, which is what we expect from Alo. But, this design has a stylish twist: a flared leg with a front split. This adds extra ventilation and makes it much easier to showcase your footwear. These are the perfect leggings to wear in and out of the gym. Kendall Jenner even adores them, including them in her edit of favorite Alo styles. She rocks hers with the Delight Bralette.

You need these leggings in your life. Don't hesitate on the purchase. They've already sold out twice. Nab a pair now before they sell out again. This. Is. Not. A. Drill.

Shop Kendall Jenner's Alo Activewear Edit

Alo Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging

One Alo customer raved, "These are the best pants!" They fit so well. They really hug everything in. I wear them both casually and dress them up. The waistband is very flattering too!" Another shared, "Love these leggings. They fit look and feel great. I would wear them not only to work out in but to go out in."

A different Alo customer shared, "I waited so long for these pants to be back in stock and they did not disappoint! So flattering, the flutter in front is so cute and different! Love love love!" So, wat are you waiting for?

$108
Alo

Alo Delight Bralette

Style your Flutter Leggings just like Kendall did by pairing them with the Delight Bralette. The supportive top is available in so many gorgeous colors.

$58
Alo

If you're looking for more Kendall-approved styles, check out our favorites from Kendall and Kylie Jenner's clothing line.

