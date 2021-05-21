New I'll Be Gone in the Dark Episode Explores Michelle McNamara's Work on Another Cold Case

The Golden State Killer wasn't the only cold case Michelle McNamara investigated.
On Friday, May 21, HBO announced a new special episode for their popular true crime series, I'll Be Gone in the Dark. For those who may've missed it, the docuseries took a closer look at the terror caused by the Golden State Killer in the '70s and '80s and author McNamara's dedication to uncovering the culprit's identity.
While McNamara had already passed away when Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. was arrested for a myriad of heinous crimes, including murder, her previous persistence certainly helped raise interest in the cold case. And it seems that McNamara's determination has paid off once again.
The new special episode, which will be directed by Elizabeth Wolff, explores the aftermath of DeAngelo's arrest and subsequent conviction. However, as a synopsis teased, "This powerful special closes one chapter in McNamara's investigative work on cold cases, and brings to light another."
I'll Be Gone in the Dark will dive into the case that sparked McNamara's fascination with true crime: The 1984 rape and murder of Kathy Lombardo. "McNamara was just 14 years old when Kathy Lombardo was killed not far from where she lived, and this tragic, as yet unsolved crime would change the course of McNamara's life," the description read. "This episode brings shocking new revelations to light in the Lombardo case and features the late McNamara's own research into the rape and murder, which led to her return to Oak Park in 2013 to investigate it on the ground, quickly finding inconsistencies in the police work."
According to the network, the true crime author's archival research, voice recordings and interviews with residents will be included in the new episode. The I'll Be Gone in the Dark special episode is meant to highlight "the trauma that persists when a crime goes unsolved" and the "importance of citizen sleuths," according to HBO.
I'll Be Gone in the Dark returns with a special episode on Monday, June 21 at 10 p.m. on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.