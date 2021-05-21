The MixtapE! Presents BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and More New Music Musts

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

It's a big week, music lovers.

Not only did Olivia Rodrigo release her highly anticipated debut album sour, capitalizing on her overwhelming overnight success, but Lil Nas X continued his progression into an artist worth taking seriously. Oh and did we mention that BTS and the Jonas Brothers are back with new tracks?

Like we said, big week.

What follows are our picks for the best of the best.