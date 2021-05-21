Royal FamilyBillboard Music AwardsTV ScoopKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Family Photos From Psalm West's 2nd Birthday Party

By Samantha Bergeson May 21, 2021 4:35 PMTags
FamilyKim KardashianBirthdaysKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsNorth WestSaint WestChicago WestPsalm WestNBCU
THURSDAYS 8PM
Watch: Kim Kardashian "Hesitant" to Let Her Kids Watch "KUWTK"

Hard hats required!

Kim Kardashian shared photos on May 20 of a construction-themed bday bash for Psalm West's second birthday. The tot turned two on May 9, and the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated his milestone year with orange vests, excavators, building equipment and a bounce house.

"Psalm turned 2!" Kim captioned on Instagram with hazard and crane emojis. Celebrity friends like Nicki Minaj and Vanessa Bryant sent their well wishes, while Malika Haqq commented, "The cutest lil guy." 

Psalm was certainly the man of the hour in a lavish backyard party. Siblings NorthSaint and Chicago West were all smiles in the sandbox and playing with inflatable bumper balls. Kim and Psalm even hit a "2" piñata together! Was our invite just lost in the mail? 

Birthday boy Psalm officially became a two-year-old earlier this month on Mother's Day and Kim similarly took to Instagram to show her love for her youngest of four. 

photos
Psalm West's Cutest Pics

"My Taurus baby Psalm," Kim gushed. "He's my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad. He is the sweetest baby ever!!! I can't even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him. Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much! You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!"

Check out the adorable photos from Psalm's second birthday party! 

Instagram
Happy Birthday Psalm

Proud mom Kim Kardashian gives the man of the hour a smooch in front of an excavator. 

Instagram
Family Moment

Kim adorably poses with her four children: birthday boy Psalm, North, Saint and Chicago West

Instagram
Toddlers At Play

Psalm's construction-themed second bday bash kicks off with orange cones spelling out his name! 

Instagram
Hard Hats Required

Psalm looks away from the camera while holding a toy machine and a yellow hard hat. 

Instagram
Gold Medal Birthday

Kim went all out to celebrate Psalm's second birthday with a bounce house and inflatable trophies.

Instagram
All Fun and Games

North pushes an inflatable ball with a partygoer inside. 

Instagram
Sandbox Smiles

Saint plays with toy cranes in a sandbox wearing a matching orange jersey.

Instagram
Mini Me

Kim looks gorgeous with daughter Chicago by her side.

Instagram
Cake Time!

The birthday boy stands next to his themed fondant birthday cake in an orange construction vest.

Instagram
Swinging Into Two

Kim helps Psalm hit a piñata in a black "2" to ring in his new year.

Trending Stories

1

Lady Gaga Shares She Was Pregnant After Past Sexual Assault Experience

2

Phoebe Dynevor Speaks Out on Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit

3

Emily Blunt Dropped This Hint to John Krasinski After He Gained Weight

Watch a brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Lady Gaga Shares She Was Pregnant After Past Sexual Assault Experience

2

Phoebe Dynevor Speaks Out on Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit

3

Emily Blunt Dropped This Hint to John Krasinski After He Gained Weight

4

Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos From Psalm's 2nd Birthday Party

5
Exclusive

Fifty Shades Fans: Read This Freed Honeymoon Scene