John Krasinski Shares the Not-so-Subtle Hint Emily Blunt Dropped After He Gained Weight During Quarantine

Watch : John Krasinski Won't Spoil "Jack Ryan" for Emily Blunt

John Krasinski thought he'd found the breakfast of champions, but wife Emily Blunt wasn't quite on the same page.

The 41-year-old The Office alum visited The Late Show on Thursday, May 20, where Stephen Colbert noted that the star is currently in great shape to film his Amazon Prime series Jack Ryan. But Stephen sensed John, who shares daughters Hazel, 7, and Violet, 4, with his wife of almost 11 years, may have been less careful with his fitness amid the quarantine.

When the host asked John if he lost his chiseled physique during the downtime from filming, the actor replied emphatically, "Oh, yeah." John continued, "There was a moment there where we were still going to shoot, and I said, 'I am totally ready to shoot. We just need to change the name of the show to Fat Ryan. And then, let's do it.'"

As for what became his favorite treat, he said he loved joining his kids for microwave popcorn, until Emily ultimately had to get involved.