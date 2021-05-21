Kristin Cavallari Reveals How She Feels About Marriage Following Jay Cutler Divorce

Kristin Cavallari is single for now, and she's planning to be a bit more careful when dating than she has in the past.
The 34-year-old Very Cavallari alum appeared on the Scrubbing In podcast on Monday, May 17, where she told co-hosts Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad that she doesn't plan to introduce a partner to her three children—Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5—until she's sure the couple is in it for the long haul. Kristin and Jay Cutler, the father of her kids, filed for divorce in April 2020 after 10 years of marriage.
"It's going to take the guy I marry next for me to introduce them to my kids," the reality TV mainstay admitted. "My kids will not meet anybody until I know this is the one."
As for what she's looking for at the moment, she explained, "I do want to date—I do want to have fun." The star added, "I'm really enjoying where I'm at right now, and I'm having a good time. But I am 100 percent single at the moment."
Without naming names, Kristin said that when it comes to dating in the limelight, there are "ways to be a little more secretive" than she was with a guy she was seeing after Jay.
"I think I got a little lazy last fall," she said. "That was the moment. I was having fun, you know? It was like, I also want to go out in public as well."
In October 2020, Kristin was photographed kissing comedian Jeff Dye in Chicago, and the pair continued the relationship into this year. Indeed, the couple was seen packing on the PDA during a Mexico getaway in March 2021 despite reports earlier that month that they had split.
On May 3, Kristin confirmed to E! News' Daily Pop she's now single.
During the Scrubbing In visit, Kristin pointed out she met Jay when she was just 23, so she's planning to take her time before rushing into another serious relationship.
"We filed over a year ago, and then it took me a minute, but then I dated somebody, and it was great," Kristin shared. "He was the perfect guy to date after Jay. He was really sweet, made me feel really good. But now I just want to be by myself. And when it's the time, it'll happen. I'm not gonna force it."
When asked whether she'll remarry, she added, "I definitely believe in marriage, and I think that I will, eventually. But the thought of getting married right now—it's like, 'Oh, my God.' Makes me cringe. But yes, I still very much believe in it, and I do think that I'll meet someone eventually."