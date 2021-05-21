Shop the Viral TikTok Sports Bra That Has 20,300+ 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This sports bra has been all over our For You Page on TikTok, but for good reasons. SheFit's Ultimate Sports Bra is the first-ever fully-adjustable sports bra with Zip. Cinch. Lift.® technology that provides maximum support and a custom, no-bounce fit. The size-inclusive bra, which comes in several vibrant and neutral hues, promises to accentuate your curves and lift your breasts without restricting your movement. So, if you've ever suffered from an ill-fitting sports bra, this bra is a must!
Scroll below to shop the viral sports bra that will change the way you get your sweat on!
Ultimate Sports Bra®
Available in sizes XS-6Luxe (cups A – I), SheFit's Ultimate Sports Bra features a moisture-wicking 2-way stretch fabric, fully-encased zipper with a semi-autolock, wireless cups with contoured seams and a customizable bust band. Not only will this sports bra help lift the girls up, it will keep everything in place, so you can look and feel your best when you're running, lifting, cycling or finding your zen.
The Flex Sports Bra™
In case you're looking for more stretch, try SheFit's medium impact bra, The Flex Sports Bra! It offers the same incredible Zip. Cinch. Lift.® technology, but with a four-way stretch and buttery-soft yet supportive fabric.
Looking for more TikTok finds? Check out 30 Viral TikTok Products You Need in Your Life.