Samira Wiley Reveals the Best Parenting Advice She Got From Her Handmaid's Tale Co-Stars

Warning! This article contains spoilers.

Until about a week ago, nobody knew Samira Wiley had become a mom.

The Handmaid's Tale actress marveled at how she and wife Lauren Maurelli kept their pregnancy a secret, telling E! News in an exclusive interview, "It's really interesting, the things you can hide in a pandemic. We just didn't post pictures about it and it ended up being fine."

It was, of course, difficult to keep such exciting news from her co-stars, revealing that "everybody knew" they were expecting their first child together. She remarked, "I don't think there was anybody on set who didn't know that I was about to be a mom. It was like all I talked about, all the time."

As such, Samira said there was a lot of discussion about what to expect, with Yvonne Strahovski, Amanda Brugel and Bradley Whitford offering their takes on parenthood.

"I asked for advice from people here and there, from people just on the crew—like literally anyone," the Orange Is the New Black actress shared. "And no matter how much you want to ask about another person's experience, it's not going to be your experience, you know?"