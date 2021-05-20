Why Leah Remini's Acceptance Into NYU Left Her "In Tears"

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Leah Remini Talk "Second Act" Friendship

Leah Remini is about to be a college freshman.

The King of Queens star took to Instagram on May 20 to share a pic of her acceptance letter to New York University. The actress, who has been embroiled in a fight against Scientology after leaving the controversial organization in 2013, wrote a lengthy caption about her decision to attend school.

"I am so excited, in tears and wanted to share this with you guys," she began. "For someone like me, a person who desperately wanted a higher education and options in my life, coming from a cult and a family who didn't value an education, this is a very big day for me. This didn't come easy. This is one of the last chunks of my life that I am taking back for myself from Scientology."

Leah, 50, added that it "took a lot" for her to take this step, because she initially didn't feel smart or worthy enough to pursue a college degree.