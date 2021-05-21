Katie Stevens Detailing Her Last Day on The Bold Type Will Make You Tear Up

Watch : "The Bold Type" Ladies Give Tipsy Dating, Sex & Life Advice

Saying sayonara to Scarlet magazine.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Katie Stevens opened up about the end of The Bold Type, which will debut its fifth and final season next week. Per the 28-year-old actress, who plays journalist Jane Sloan on the beloved show, she's yet to fully embrace the series' end.

"I feel like it won't really feel like it's ending until the last episode airs," she shared with E! News. "So, I feel like once that happens, I wonder how I'll feel."

Understandably, plenty of emotions have already arisen for Katie and her co-stars Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy. As Katie detailed it, the trio had a private sendoff on the set they've called home for four years.

"Me and the girls actually went to the Scarlet bullpen set," she reflected. "And, we had wrapped it the day before, so nobody was on it. And we went after we wrapped and just the three of us just kind of walked through it."