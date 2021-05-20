Why Sebastian Stan Says It Was “Freeing” to Reveal His Transformation Into Tommy Lee

Watch : Lily James & Sebastian Stan's Unreal Pam & Tommy Transformation

Sebastian Stan has had a weight lifted off of his shoulders.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star is feeling relieved now that the world has seen his astounding transformation into the real-life rocker Tommy Lee, he said in an interview with Variety on Thursday, May 20.

"Honestly, it was freeing because I was walking around in these hoodies and hats," he shared, recalling how he was "just paranoid of being seen" out in public or on set.

Stan went on, "I was like, ‘God, I hope they're finally going to release something so you know what we look like, so we can go on with our lives.'"

Hulu had fans doing a double take two weeks ago, when the platform revealed first look images from its miniseries Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Stan as the titular personalities.

That explosive of picture Stan as the Motley Crue star and James as Pamela Anderson was taken during their screen test, according to Variety, which reports that Stan sent the original picture of the duo to the show's director, Craig Gillespie.