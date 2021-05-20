Why Solos Star Anthony Mackie Is So Afraid of Technology

Anthony Mackie may be one of streaming TV's biggest stars right now, but he'd rather not have anything to do with the internet at all.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star is double-featured in an episode of Amazon's anthology series Solos as a guy who paid $30,000 for a clone of himself, though he's not too thrilled with the results. Solos is set in the not-too-distant future, when advancements in technology have made it possible for a man to have a clone, but Mackie was pleased at how little other technology was featured in this slightly troubling glimpse ahead.
"The future bothers me because the idea of human to human contact has kind of fallen to the wayside," he told E! News. "It's starting to become a foreign idea. The thing I loved about my episode was we were able to play it honest, simple and real—except there was a clone in the room. And that was the only idea and part of technology in the episode."
Mackie is "very afraid of technology," he admitted, and only recently got rid of his iPhone 6 Plus.
While he's not so thrilled about the prospect of the future, Mackie was excited to take on a role that allowed to him to act only with himself.
"Part of the reason I took this job was...you know, I've been in the business for 21 years. After a while, you become successful and it's like, 'I can just show up, say my lines, get a check and go to Jamaica!'" he said. "I wanted to challenge myself. I wanted to do something that hasn't been an opportunity for me for the past 20 years and see if I still have the ability to go to that place and feel that truth."
His character Tom is a guy who "really had to reflect on himself and be honest with the person that he was," which Mackie said is not something he's really gotten the change to do much before.
"To be honest," he said, "Black actors don't get that opportunity often."
Mackie also spoke about the opportunities he has gotten over the years, and there's one particular type of role he would "literally retire right now" if he had to do again: an episode of Law & Order. He's done it before, and apparently it was one of the hardest things he's ever done.
"This year has been like Streaming Mackie 101, and I've realized that film and streaming is not different at all," he explained. "It's television that's the hard part. That's the part that scares me."
Hit play above for more from Mackie! You can watch Solos when it hits Amazon Prime on Friday, May 21.