Heather and Terry Dubrow Got How "Lit" At Lisa Vanderpump's House?!

Watch : Dr. Terry & Heather Dubrow's Drunk Stories With Lisa Vanderpump

Overserved, overfed and overstayed—sounds like a party!

Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow and wife Heather Dubrow relive their drunken evening on Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump, airing tonight (May 20), in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Lilliana Vazquez.

From grossing out their host Lisa Vanderpump with photos of leeches to staying way past their exit time, the Dubrows certainly had a good time. "This was in the middle of a pandemic. We had been on lockdown, we hadn't been anywhere," Heather explains. "We had no idea what was going to happen. It was so fun to be amongst other humans that we're not related to! We just went all out."

Heather says husband Terry was "on fire," as he admits to be "probably incredibly inappropriate" as a cocktail party guest.

"I'm a little concerned about this episode, to be honest," he jokes.

Heather adds, "We were so lit! We overstayed our welcome. We were, like, those guests."