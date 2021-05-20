Princess Beatrice Shows Off Baby Bump in First Sighting Since Pregnancy Announcement

Watch : Princess Beatrice Officially Ties the Knot

Princess Beatrice is getting ready for motherhood!

Just one day after the royal, who is the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, announced she and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first baby together, the couple was spotted out in London. Princess Beatrice's growing baby bump can be spotted beneath her red dress and black coat in the new photo.

The couple announced their big news with a tweet from the official Royal Family Twitter account, which read, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Despite being ninth in line for England's throne, the couple's child will receive a royal title thanks to Edoardo's lineage. In fact, the real estate developer is an Italian count.

"Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation," Edoardo's father Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi explained to the Daily Mail. "He is a count, his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."