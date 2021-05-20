FriendsRoyal FamilyBillboard Music AwardsPhotosVideosNewsletters

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Final Season Will Premiere in August

NBC announced a premiere date for the eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which will debut after the Summer Olympics.

By Lauren Piester May 20, 2021 7:17 PMTags
TVCelebritiesBrooklyn Nine-NineEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Andy Samberg Remembers Last Good Night Before Quarantine

The Nine-Nine is going out in a blaze of post-Olympics glory.

NBC has finally given us a premiere date for the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, as well as a little look back and sneak peek all rolled up into one sweet vid. We don't yet know how the squad will be handling everything that has happened in the world since the season seven finale, but we have now gotten a glimpse at what Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) look like as parents! They look...tired, but ready for anything, including a shower. 

The 10-episode season will premiere August 12 on NBC, right after the end of the Summer Olympic Games, and based on what the cast has to say in the teaser video, they're going out with a lot of laughs, a bang and a mic drop. 

According to Stephanie Beatriz in a very non-Rosa moment, "It's really joyful!" 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

Watch the video below!

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "Very Happy" as They Reunite in L.A.

2

Prince William's Buff Arm Will Leave You Royally Flushed

3

Watch the Friends Reunite on Set in New Trailer

The team behind Brooklyn Nine-Nine had a lot to contend with this past year after a global pandemic and a new wave of police-related violence. Creator Dan Goor told E! News that while the writers had met as early as May 2020, they had no idea if coronavirus would be addressed on screen in season eight. Star Terry Crews then said that season eight scripts had been thrown out after Black Lives Matter protests swept the country. 

In an interview with Variety, Samberg said the show would certainly be addressing the situation.

"Our country is going through a hard time," he said. "It's been going through this. I've been hearing about this in rap music for 30 years. We've been told if we wanted to listen. It's been happening. What the show is going to do is further the conversation."

 

One thing Goor could tell us for sure after the season seven finale was that he was determined to get Chelsea Peretti back as Gina Linetti before the show said goodbye. 

"Yes, for sure, 100 percent," he said when we asked if she'd return. "I think Chelsea Peretti is one of the great comediennes of our time, and I love the character of Gina. There's nothing to be read into the fact that she wasn't in this season, other than we just couldn't come up with a story in time that would work with her schedule. I wish she were in this season, she's great, she'll definitely be back, 100 percent." 

Keep up with all the upcoming premiere dates below!

Netflix
Special (Netflix) - May 20

The second and final season of Special premieres May 20 on Netflix.

Hulu
NEW: Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu) - May 21

Patton Oswalt stars as a supervillain who's been ousted from his evil society and still has to deal with his crumbling marriage in a new animated comedy, coming to Hulu on May 21. 

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Universal Animation Studios LLC and Fox Media LLC.
Duncanville (Fox) - May 23

Season two premieres May 23 on Fox.

Netflix
Master of None (Netflix) - May 23

Master of None finally returns for the long-rumored third season, but this time Denise (Lena Waithe) takes center stage. It arrives May 23 on Netflix.

CBS
NCIS: New Orleans Series Finale (CBS) - May 23

NCIS: New Orleans will end after seven seasons on Sunday, May 23. 

Elizabeth Sisson/SHOWTIME
The Chi (Showtime) - May 23

Season four of The Chi premieres May 23 on Showtime.

HBO
In Treatment (HBO) - May 23

Uzo Aduba stars in a reimagined continuation of the therapy drama, 10 years after its last season aired. It premieres on HBO on May 23.

Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME
Black Monday (Showtime) - May 23

Season three of Black Monday will premiere May 23 on Showtime.

Freeform
The Bold Type (Freeform) - May 26

The Bold Type returns for its final season on Wednesday, May 26.

NBC Photo Bank Archive
Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max) - May 27

HBO Max will reunite all six friends for one night of nostalgia on May 27.

Netflix
Lucifer (Netflix) - May 28

Season five of Lucifer returns for another batch of episodes, May 28 on Netflix.

ANNE MARIE FOX/NETFLIX
The Kominsky Method (Netflix) - May 28

The third and final season of The Kominsky Method premieres May 28 on Netflix.

Amazon Studios
NEW: Panic (Amazon) - May 28

Amazon's new YA drama forces teens to compete in a dangerous game where they can win a chance to escape their small town. It premieres May 28.

Kapital Entertainment and Fox Media LLC.
NEW: Housebroken (Fox) - May 31

Fox's new animated series Housebroken stars Lisa Kudrow as a therapy dog who leads the neighborhood animals in group therapy sessions, premiering May 31.

Elizabeth Morris/NBC
American Ninja Warrior (NBC) - May 31

American Ninja Warrior will return May 31.

NBC
America's Got Talent (NBC) - June 1

Season 16 will premiere June 1 on NBC with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews.

NBC
Making It (NBC) - June 3

Season three of TV's most wholesome reality show premieres June 3 on NBC. 

Paramount+
Why Women Kill (Paramount+) - June 3

Why Women Kill returns for season two June 3 on Paramount+. There will be a new ensemble cast.

Apple TV+
NEW: Lisey's Story (Apple TV+) - June 4

Apple's upcoming miniseries is based on a book by Stephen King and stars Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. It premieres June 4.

ABC
Emergency Call (ABC) - June 4

Luke Wilson returns as host and executive producer when the new season of this unscripted drama starts on Friday, June 4. 

ABC
Celebrity Family Feud, The Chase and To Tell the Truth (ABC) - June 6

Three of ABC's game show staples return on Sunday, June 6. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
The Bachelorette (ABC) - June 7

Katie Thurston, the first of the 2021 Bachelorettes, will make her debut on June 7 on ABC. 

Brendan Adam-Zwelling/The CW
In the Dark (The CW) - June 9

Season three arrives June 9 on The CW.

Apple TV+
Home Before Dark (Apple TV+) - June 11

Season two of this Apple TV+ drama premieres June 11. 

ABC
NEW: The Celebrity Dating Game (ABC) - June 14

Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton host this brand new show that's pretty much exactly what it sounds like, with a wild twist. Celebrity singles pick from a hidden panel of potential suitors based on a variety of questions, but the twist is that the panel don't know who the celebrities are, and will be given clues "via hilarious parody song performances by host Michael Bolton." It becomes our new favorite bonkers show on June 14. 

WILLIAMS + HIRAKAWA/ NICKELODEON
iCarly (Paramount+) - June 17

Miranda Cosgrove and the cast of the new iCarly celebrated Cosgrove's birthday by announcing that the revival will premiere Thursday, June 17 on Paramount+. 

ABC
When Nature Calls, Holey Moley 3D in 2D, The Hustler (ABC) - June 17

ABC debuts its new unscripted comedy series about "the lighter side of the natural world" debuts June 17, followed by new season premieres of Holey Moley 3D in 2D and The Hustler

NIETE/NETFLIX
Elite (Netflix) - June 18

Season four of the Netflix teen thriller arrives June 18.

ABC
Press Your Luck, The $100,000 Pyramid, Card Sharks (ABC) - June 9

It's a night of taking chances and, well, pressing your luck beginning Wednesday, June 9. 

Adult Swim
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim) - June 20
photos
View More Photos From Summer 2021 TV Premiere Dates

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "Very Happy" as They Reunite in L.A.

2

Prince William's Buff Arm Will Leave You Royally Flushed

3

Watch the Friends Reunite on Set in New Trailer

4

See Andy Cohen Reunite With His Dog Wacha One Year After Rehoming

5

See the First Pic From Lifetime's Movie on Meghan & Harry's Royal Exit