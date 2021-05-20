Chris Evans Reflects on Moment He Met "Best Friend" Dodger in Message on National Rescue Dog Day

Watch : Lizzo's DMs With Chris Evans: More Juicy Details!

It really was a perfect match.

On May 20, Chris Evans took to Instagram to share a video of the very first time he set his eyes on his beloved dog Dodger. In the heartwarming video, the Captain America star approached Dodger's cage in the animal shelter, only for Dodger to go to town licking his soon-to-be BFF's hand.

Chris captioned the post with, "Happy #nationalrescuedogday. This is the moment I met Dodger. I was filming a movie in Savannah and the scene took place at a shelter. I had no intention of rescuing a dog that day, but the minute I saw him I knew he was coming home w me."

At the time he adopted Dodger in 2017, Chris was filming the drama Gifted alongside Jenny Slate, his now former girlfriend, and The Handmaid's Tale star Mckenna Grace.

The Knives Out alum added, "There are so many loving animals at shelters who are in desperate need of a home. Visit a shelter and leave with a best friend."