Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Mandy Moore

Scrunchies and flared pants have come back into style, so why shouldn't Moore re-embrace another 2000s trend?

The This is Us star, 37, is bringing us all back to the early aughts with her latest 'do, revealing on May 19 that she has returned to blonde. Though that's her natural color, this is the lightest her hair has been in more than 15 years.

It goes without saying: Her latest look is basically a time machine that's transported us to her "Candy" days. The first time Moore truly embraced being a brunette was for her role in 2002's A Walk to Remember, telling Entertainment Weekly in 2017 that the dark dye was "transformative." She added, "For the most part, I haven't gone back since." Until now, that is.

Moore turned to her colorist Nikki Lee, the co-owner of the celebrity-favored Nine Zero One Salon, to try a new shade of blonde this week.

The best part? You can get the same color at home, because Nikki used a box dye on the Tangled star's locks. Specifically, she used Garnier Nutrisse Almond Crème 70, which sells for just $9.

Moore told People of the perfect-for-summer makeover, "I've been longing for some much needed change." And, the new mom continued, "It really felt like now was the perfect time to do something different, with the world seemingly opening back up again...normal feels like it's really right around the corner."