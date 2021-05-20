The Surprising Reason Why Princess Beatrice's Baby Will Receive a Royal Title

Watch : Princess Beatrice Officially Ties the Knot

Princess Beatrice's baby better prepare for the royal treatment.

Earlier this week, news broke that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter was expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

And while the sex of the couple's little one remains top secret for now, one thing has become clear: This baby will have a royal title thanks. And it's all thanks to dad.

As some fans may already know, royal titles pass down through the male line. Because Beatrice's husband is an Italian count, their child will either become a count or a nobile donna (Italian for "noble woman"), depending on the baby's sex.

"Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation," Edoardo's father Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi explained to the Daily Mail. "He is a count, his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."

And while titles can be impressive, this future grandpa is just excited to see his extended family so content.