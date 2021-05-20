You Need to See What Mark Wahlberg Looks Like With a Shaved Head

Watch : Mark Wahlberg Gained 20 Pounds in 3 Weeks for Movie Role

No hair, don't care?



Actually, some fans on social media are caring a ton about Mark Wahlberg's new look. The 49-year-old star is practically unrecognizable in his May 20 Instagram post, in which he debuted a freshly shaven head.



The Wahlburgers star captioned the photo with a straightforward, "New look."



Although he didn't elaborate on the reason behind the transformation, fans in the comment section aren't holding back about how they truly feel to see his precious locks completely gone. One social media user commented, "Oh dear lord, what happened?" While another fan wrote, "Where did your hair go?"

Not only were followers taken by surprise, some even thought they'd accidentally stumbled onto a certain Fast & Furious star's feed, with one writing, "For a sec, I thought this was Vin [Diesel]."

Though we don't want to, uh, race to conclusions, it's likely the shave is related to the other physical changes he's making for an upcoming role in the movie, Stu.