See Angelina Jolie Covered in Bees: The Story Behind This Jaw-Dropping Photo

While Jolie put items in her nose and ears to keep the bees from climbing in, one managed to find another worrisome area. "I did have one that got under my dress the entire time. It was like one of those old comedies. I kept feeling it on my knee, on my leg, and then I thought, 'Oh, this is the worst place to get stung. It's getting really close,'" she described. "It stayed there the entire time we were doing the shoot. And then when I got all the other bees off, I lifted the skirt and he went away."

Of course, the portrait is meant to celebrate one of nature's most important pollinators, not scare us away from them. "I'm going to sound like my Buddhist practices, but it just felt lovely to be connected to these beautiful creatures," Jolie said. "There's certainly a hum. You have to be really still and in your body, in the moment, which is not easy for me. I think part of the thought behind it was, this creature is seen as dangerous sometimes or stinging. So how do we just be with it? The intention is we share this planet. We are affected by each other. This is what it should feel like and it really did, and I felt very honored and very lucky to have the experience."