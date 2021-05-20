JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend Kylie Prew Celebrates Her Birthday With Sweet Message to Her "Soulmate"

JoJo Siwa turned 18 years old on May 19 and received a birthday shout-out from her girlfriend Kylie Prew.
"Bestfriend/soulmate/forever person turned 18 today!!!!" Kylie, also 18, wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos and videos of the couple. "Happy birthday my love, 18 never looked so good ;)."
After reading the message, JoJo responded with a sweet message of her own. "I love you. so much. SO much," the YouTuber replied. "Thank you:)."
JoJo introduced her 10.8 million Instagram followers to Kylie in February, two weeks after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. At that time, JoJo shared she's dating "the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world."
"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... and Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!" the "D.R.E.A.M." singer wrote on the social network in February. "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine!"
Since then, JoJo and Kylie have continued to give fans glimpses into their relationship by posting photos of themselves hanging out, going on dates, celebrating Valentine's Day and enjoying a trip to Disney World. The social media star also opened up about the challenges of dating long distance.
"We just are long distance and we had to say goodbye today and I'm sad," JoJo said in April after sharing a post with tears in her eyes. "It happens every time we say goodbye, and I wish we didn't have to ever. But we do. And it just makes the [times] when we get to say hi to each other even more special."
And while the long distance isn't easy, the Dance Moms alum is still the happiest she's ever been. "I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome," JoJo said during a January Instagram Live. "And now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes me really, really happy. Now that I got to share that with the world, it's awesome... I want people to know that there is so much love in the world and it is so incredible!"