Lisa Rinna Dishes on Meeting Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Boyfriend Scott Disick for the First Time

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have hit a major milestone in their romance, as the Keeping Up the Kardashians star recently met her famous family for the first time.
Lisa Rinna visited Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, May 19 with her co-stars from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During the chat, host Andy Cohen asked for the Melrose Place alum's first reaction when she learned of her 19-year-old daughter's relationship with Scott, 37.
Upon hearing the question, the 57-year-old actress burst out laughing and replied simply, "Uh, yeah." This led Andy to ask Lisa if she had spoken to Kris Jenner, given that Scott shares three children with Kris' daughter Kourtney Kardashian.
"I have not—I have met him now," she responded. "I just met him."
Andy asked how it went, and Lisa pointed out that Scott has also met Harry Hamlin, who is Lisa's husband and Amelia's dad. Scott and the model have been going strong ever since they were first spotted together at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party last year.
"Well, very similar to what you thought when you met him," Lisa explained about her impression of Scott. "He's more handsome in person. And he was very nice. We had a very nice time. He met Harry, and there you go. There it is."
The star then seemingly said a lot without actually saying much when she ended her comments with, "It is what it is, guys! It is what it is."
Lisa has rarely offered public remarks about Amelia and Scott's relationship but broke her silence by referencing their romance with a comical Instagram Story post back in April. The mother of two shared a photo of Scott and Amelia from the couple's trip that month to Miami, alongside a throwback photo of Lisa herself, as Lisa and Scott could be seen adorned in similar headwear.
"Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats," Lisa quipped in the caption.
In November, a source connected to their family exclusively told E! News that Lisa and husband Harry were getting used to the idea of their youngest daughter dating the entrepreneur, who is 18 years her senior. At the time, Amelia's parents still felt close to her ex, Mercer Wiederhorn.
"Harry and Lisa were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer," the insider shared back then. "He was like family, but they understand."
As for Scott, the source went on to say that, at least at that time, both parents believed "this is just a phase."
Clearly, once a relationship hits the meet-the-parents moment, it's safe to say the "just a phase" ship has sailed. As for whether we'll be seeing Lord Disick in Lisa and Harry's holiday cards later this year, we'll just have to wait and see.
