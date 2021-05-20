The Bachelorette Australia Casts First Openly Bisexual Lead to Meet Male and Female Suitors

Watch : Matt James Drops "Bachelor" Fantasy Suite Bombshell

The Bachelorette Australia will feature an openly bisexual lead for the first time ever.

Australia's Channel 10 announced on Wednesday, May 19 that the dating series will star Brooke Blurton, who is openly bisexual and whose season will include a cast of both male and female contestants for her to date. The show is currently casting participants for Brooke's season, and a premiere date has yet to be announced.

This marks the first time globally that the franchise will have a mixed-gender cast for The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

"I am not too sure if Australia is ready for it—I certainly am," Brooke told The Daily Telegraph on May 19. "If it makes people feel uncomfortable in any way, I really challenge them to think about why it does."

Brooke, 26, was a contestant for Nick Cummins' affections on the Australian version of The Bachelor in 2018, and she appeared on its Bachelor in Paradise the following year.

On May 19, the youth worker posted a photo to Instagram of herself to mark the momentous occasion. She captioned it, "I'm ready, I hope you are too!"