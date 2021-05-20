Joel Edgerton Welcomes First Baby With Girlfriend Christina Centenera

Joel Edgerton is officially a proud papa after welcoming his first baby with girlfriend Christina Centenara.
The Underground Railroad actor shared the news in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, who said the birth happened "recently." He gushed, "Yes, I just ran away from the hospital for a moment. I can't even put it into words. I'm in love."
Edgerton didn't share any details about the little's ones arrival, only saying that he nearly missed the big moment because of his work schedule.
"I was very nervous because I was working in Queensland and there are some border issues with Sydney and Queensland that pop up. I was getting very nervous that I'd get stuck," he said, before adding, "But I was working with some wonderful people who said, 'We will move heaven and earth to make sure you don't miss something this important.'"
And had his co-workers not been there to help, he joked he "would've done a Tom Cruise," as he imitated flying a plane.
It's unclear exactly how long Edgerton and the Vogue Australia Fashion Director have dated, but they first went public with their relationship at the GQ's Australian Men of the Year Awards in 2018.
Since then, the pair has managed to keep their relationship private, though Centenara spoke to Vogue about their close bond last April.
According to Centenara, they own homes in Sydney and Manhattan, but mainly live in their native country, saying, "Australia is where our family is and where we recharge."
She also shared that she met The King actor more than 20 years ago, however, it wasn't until 2018 that their friendship turned romantic.
"We're both very motivated and have hectic travel schedules, but it really works for us in an unconventional way," she explained. "The fact that we don't work in the same industry is refreshing for us. We're in awe of what each other do."
For his part, Edgerton has said very little about the life they share together in Sydney, Australia.
Instead, the 46-year-old performer talks about his many projects, including the upcoming mini-series The Underground Railroad.