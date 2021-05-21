Royal FamilyBillboard Music AwardsTV ScoopKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Go Behind the Scenes of Charli & Dixie D'Amelio's Social Tourist Photo Shoot

The social media stars just launched their trend-forward apparel brand in partnership with Hollister, and we have all the details.

By Emily Spain May 21, 2021 6:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Designer CollaborationsShop FashionTikTokCharli D'AmelioCelebrity Shopping
E-Comm: Social Tourist, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'AmelioAbercrombie & Fitch Co.

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The D'Amelio sisters can now add "designer" to their list of roles!

After serving as Hollister's "Chief Jeanealogists" since 2020, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are taking their relationship with Hollister to the next level with Social Tourist, their very own trend-forward apparel brand. Featuring monthly collection drops, each concepted and designed by the sisters, the brand aims to deliver a wide variety of apparel styles that reflect the girls' individual styles and current trends.

In honor of the first collection that dropped this week, Charli and Dixie gave E! News a behind-the-scenes look into their Social Tourist campaign shoot! Scroll below to check out the exclusive photos and shop the must-have pieces.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

"We wanted this shoot to feel really vibey and fun so we decided to add some color to the background!"

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

"This is one of my favorite looks from the collection – these shorts are so comfy! Can't wait for you guys to get your hands on these pieces."

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

"Accessories really are a girl's best friend."

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

"We've worked so hard creating this brand, so seeing it come to life and shooting the first collection was really a surreal moment for us!"

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

"Behind the scenes of the Social Tourist shoot! Tried to drive off the lot in this car...just kidding."

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

"Final touches before the shoot."

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

"Doing the most for the shot as always! You can catch the view in our brand video on @socialtourist!"

Trending Stories

1

Emily Blunt Dropped This Hint to John Krasinski After He Gained Weight

2

Phoebe Dynevor Speaks Out on Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit

3
Exclusive

Fifty Shades Fans: Read This Freed Honeymoon Scene

If you're ready to channel your inner D'Amelio sister, the Social Tourist line is now available to shop on SocialTourist.com! Viral dance moves not included. To get you started, we rounded up a few of our favorite styles from the first collection.

Social Tourist Crop Oversized Graphic Tee

Also available in tie-dye colorways and black, this cropped graphic tee will look great with the matching joggers or a pair of leggings.

$35
Hollister

Social Tourist Logo Dad Shorts

Featuring a spliced color blocking design, these cozy shorts offer a loose, relaxed fit that is perfect for lounging around the house.

$40
Hollister

Social Tourist Logo Dad Joggers

If you prefer longer pants, pick up these ultra-cozy joggers to rep on a daily basis. 

$55
Hollister

Social Tourist Oversized Logo Hoodie

We don't know about you, but we live in hoodies, and this one looks especially cozy. The color block design is everything!

$65
Hollister

Up next: Halle Berry Drops Activewear Collection & Shares Her Go-To Fitness Products.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Emily Blunt Dropped This Hint to John Krasinski After He Gained Weight

2

Phoebe Dynevor Speaks Out on Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit

3
Exclusive

Fifty Shades Fans: Read This Freed Honeymoon Scene

4

Lady Gaga Shares She Was Pregnant After Past Sexual Assault Experience

5

Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos From Psalm's 2nd Birthday Party