Go Behind the Scenes of Charli & Dixie D'Amelio's Social Tourist Photo Shoot

The D'Amelio sisters can now add "designer" to their list of roles!

After serving as Hollister's "Chief Jeanealogists" since 2020, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are taking their relationship with Hollister to the next level with Social Tourist, their very own trend-forward apparel brand. Featuring monthly collection drops, each concepted and designed by the sisters, the brand aims to deliver a wide variety of apparel styles that reflect the girls' individual styles and current trends.