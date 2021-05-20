See Lisa Vanderpump Find Fur-Ever Homes for Puppies in First Vanderpump Dogs Trailer

Watch : Lisa Vanderpump on E! Show "Overserved" & "Pump Rules" Baby Boom

Fans of Lisa Vanderpump's shows—Vanderpump Rules and Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump—are certainly familiar with her passion for animal rescue. Vanderpump's West Hollywood shelter has been featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and now the organization is getting its own spotlight in Peacock docu-series Vanderpump Dogs.

E! News can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the highly-anticipated reality show, which premieres Wednesday, June 9 on NBCU's streaming service. The series "follows the stories behind the sweetest and most outrageous dog adoptions at the renowned pet adoption shop in West Hollywood," according to Peacock. Pet lovers will also get a deeper glimpse into Vanderpump's "luxurious life" and dog foundation that has found homes for more than 2,000 dogs in need since 2016.

Vanderpump can't help but compare pairing adoptees with pups like a dating process. "You want to have a little foreplay before you go all the way," she laughs in the trailer. "The goal is to make these dogs feel like VIPs, LVP's VIPs."