KJ Apa Is Going to Be a Dad! Revisit the Love Lives of Other Riverdale Stars

KJ Apa will soon take on a new role: Fatherhood.

On Wednesday, May 19, the Riverdale actor announced that he and Clara Berry are expecting their first child together. At first, the 23-year-old star teased the baby news on Instagram, posting a hazy photo that appeared to show off his girlfriend's stomach.

But the couple didn't keep fans guessing too long. Shortly after, Clara took to her Instagram page and put her growing baby bump on display. Along with her photo, the 27-year-old model captioned her post with an egg emoji to imply that something's cooking.

KJ later confirmed their family was growing, commenting, "She's pregnant btw."

The actor's Riverdale co-stars expressed their excitement over the baby news in the comments section.

Camila Mendes responded, "another neném (baby) on the way."

"Rivers soon to be bestie," Vanessa Morgan, who welcomed her baby boy in January 2021, replied, with Lili Reinhart sharing three heart emojis.