KJ Apa and Girlfriend Clara Berry Expecting Their First Child Together

Archie is going to be a dad!

Riverdale actor KJ Apa revealed he is expecting his first child with model Clara Berry.

He posted a hazy picture on Instagram on Wednesday, May 19, which showed him lounging on the sofa with his girlfriend of more than a year. Her top appeared to be rolled up to reveal her pregnant belly.

Clara, 27, confirmed the happy news with a maternity photoshoot on her Instagram page, tagging KJ over her bump. She even added a chef emoji to hint that something's cooking. The images showed the expectant mother at home, wearing a matching Fendi set.

In case the message wasn't clear, KJ, 23, commented, "she's pregnant btw." Clara wrote back, "We are" with a heart emoji.

His co-star, Lili Reinhart, sent her congratulations by commenting with three hearts.

In recent weeks, Clara has been staying with him in Vancouver, where he films The CW show. Earlier this month, the pair took a romantic helicopter ride to explore nearby ice caves in Canada. "A mix between Star Wars and Ice Age," the French influencer captioned photos of their trip.