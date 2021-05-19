Kristen Bell Says Husband Dax Shepard “Babysat” Her as She Tried Hallucinogenic Mushrooms

Watch : Kristen Bell Is Okay If Partner Is Attracted to Other People

He's her husband of seven years, he's the father of her children... and he's her babysitter while she does drugs.

It seems like Kristen Bell spent her last birthday in the good place, thanks to her husband Dax Shepard.

The Frozen star revealed that she experimented with psychedelic mushrooms last year to try to help with her depression and anxiety, and she shared her experience on Sean Hayes' podcast HypochondriActor on May 12.

She said that she read Michael Pollan's book How to Change Your Mind, explaining, "He really goes into detail about this underground academic community that has continued to study the effects of LSD and psilocybin on what they call 'healthy normals.'"

Bell noted, "There are aspects to those two particular drugs that the places you can go in your brain are much deeper and more healing than anything else."

She then became "really interested in doing mushrooms" to "feel what kind of doors open" and "have a trip that was my own."