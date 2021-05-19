Your '70s Trends Guide: How to Get Farrah Fawcett Hair, and Halston & The Serpent Style

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Thanks to TikTok and shows like The Serpent and Halston on Netflix, '70s fashion is making a comeback!

Think psychedelic prints, tinted sunglasses, sequin embellishments and flare pants, just to name a few of the '70s-inspired trends taking over social media. Whether you're obsessed with Studio 54 fashion or want to feel groovy at your next summer soirée, we've rounded up 15 must-have styles that will help you usher in good vibes wherever you go. Oh, and don't forget to perfect your Farrah Fawcett hairdo for your next night out!

See below for our guide to the '70s fashion trends you're going to want to rock all summer long.