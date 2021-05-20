All the Details on E!'s 2021 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Watch : 2021 Billboard Music Awards: By the Numbers

Here's something to sing about!

Live From E!: Billboard Music Awards kicks off this Sunday, May 23 with star-studded, real-time coverage of all music's A-listers.

E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester and Rocsi Diaz will be live onsite at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with pop culture expert Naz Perez sharing their predictions on performances, who will win in the top categories and arrival reactions. iHeartMedia's Tanya Rad will also be hosting backstage interviews with Billboard Music Awards winners and finalists. The multi-platform coverage on-air, digital and across mobile and social begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Additionally, E!'s second screen Live from E! Stream digital show launches on Twitter starting at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT featuring Rad.

For the inside scoop and last minute breaking news in the week leading up to the big night, E! News' Daily Pop is the go-to show every weekday at 11 a.m.