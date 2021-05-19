Queen Elizabeth II’s 5-Month-Old Puppy Dies

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II's Journey to The Throne

Queen Elizabeth II has suffered another loss just a little over a month after the death of her late husband, Prince Philip. Her 5-month-old puppy named Fergus has reportedly passed away.



Fergus, who was thought to have been a dorgi—a cross between a corgi and dachshund—was given to the monarch as a gift during the Duke of Edinburgh's last days before his passing at age 99 on April 9. The two Royal members were married for 73 years.



Fergus was one of two puppies (the other is named Muick) gifted to the Queen earlier this year. A Royal insider confirmed the sad loss to People, stating, "It's all very sad." Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the news.



The Queen, 95, has a special penchant for dogs, and historically, for corgis in particular. She has owned more than 30 corgis since she first became Queen in 1952. In addition to the two gifted puppies, the Queen recently owned a dorgi named Candy after another corgi named Vulcan passed late last year.