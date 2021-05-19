Travis Barker and Willow Smith Are the Dream Team We Never Knew We Needed

Watch : Travis Barker's NSFW Shout-Out to Kourtney Kardashian

Willow Smith, a rock star?

She certainly looked like one on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she was joined by Travis Barker for a seriously show-stopping performance of her new song "Transparent Soul." Wearing an all-black outfit with pink eye makeup, Willow was living out all of our pop-punk dreams on the talk show stage.

This isn't just a one-time performance for the Red Table Talk co-host and Travis, who recently went public with his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 artist is also providing the drums on Willow's new record, which is set to drop later this year. Also on "Transparent Soul" is Avril Lavigne, who sadly did not perform alongside 20-year-old Willow.

The daughter of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith previously spoke to Rolling Stone about the inspiration for the song, which features lyrics like, "I don't f---ing know if it's a lie or it's a fact / All your little fake friends will sell your secrets for some cash / Smile in my face, then put your cig' out on my back / If you ever see me, just get to runnin' like The Flash."