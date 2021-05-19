Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Welcomes First Baby Via Emergency C-Section

The Oppenheim Group officially has a new member!
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn and husband Christian Richard welcomed their first child together Christian Georges Dumontet on Saturday, May 15, Christine's rep confirms to E! News.
Christian's arrival via emergency C-section, per the rep, came just days after Christine walked the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Unscripted in Los Angeles. Christine, who donned a custom Cruella de Vil-inspired gown for the event, told her Instagram followers she was "literally about to pop" at the award show.
And pop she did. "Baby C is more precious that I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone," she shared with People. "It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him."
Just days old and he's already a budding fashion icon, of course. "Let's just say he was born with good taste," she raved. "He has a closet filled with designer outfits that I cannot wait to dress him in!"
E! News confirmed Christine's pregnancy in February, with her rep sharing, "Christine feels great and is so grateful to be expecting her first child."
The 31-year-old Netflix star later gushed over her pregnancy in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I'm going to be a mommy!" she wrote to her 1.7 million followers. "My heart is already bursting with love and gratitude for this little life inside me. I'm humbled, awestruck, and inspired. It's already a feeling like no other that I've ever experienced, and all I can think about is how we can be the best parents possible. We can't wait to start our family!"
The following day, Christine appeared on E!'s Daily Pop and revealed how she first told her husband the exciting news. "I pretty much did the test, and I left it on his counter," she recalled. "He started crying and it was really, really sweet."