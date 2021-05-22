Royal FamilyBillboard Music AwardsTV ScoopKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

All of the Real Housewives Who Have Dated Their Co-Star's Ex

Porsha Williams—now dating Falynn Guobadia's ex-husband Simon Guobadia—is just the latest Bravo reality star to romance one of her co-star's past partners.

By Tierney Bricker May 22, 2021 10:00 AMTags
TVReality TVThe Real Housewives Of New York CityReal HousewivesThe Real Housewives Of AtlantaThe Real Housewives Of Orange CountyCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainment
Watch: "RHOA" Star Porsha Williams Engaged to Costar's Ex-Husband

"I need Andy and I need a camera."

That was the infamous .GIF making its way around the Internet last week after The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams announced she was engaged—to Simon Guobadia, her co-star Falynn Guoadia's ex-husband. Because we could use  four-part special on this relationship alone. 

Porsha is already telling her truth.  "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January," Porsha wrote in an Instagram caption. "I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled."

But given that her reveal comes just after the Bravo hit's 13th season ended, like that producer once said: We need Andy Cohen and a camera to start rolling on the new season STAT.

While fans were rocked by Porsha and Simon's relationship, it's not the first time that a Housewife has dated another Housewife's ex, or, as we like to call it, douple dipping.

In the Big Apple, several men have been involved with not one, not two, but three RHONY ladies, including Tom D'Agostino, who was (briefly) married to Luann de Lesseps after dating two of her co-stars. 

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

So, prepare for a walk down memory lane as we break down all of the Bravo love triangles—and squares—we've witnessed over the years...

Instagram
Simon Guobadia

This newest development in the lives of The Real Housewives of Atlanta's stars has fans wondering just how soon the next season can get here. 

On May 10, Porsha Williams took to Instagram to confirm she's in a romantic relationship with Simon and that the couple is engaged after dating for just one month. As fans of her Bravo show know, Simon and ex Falynn Guobadia appeared on the most recent season of RHOA, and the pair had publicly announced their parting of ways just last month after two years of marriage.

Porsha shared a cuddly photo of herself and Simon enjoying a day out on a boat. In the caption, the 39-year-old Dish Nation host acknowledged that the romance would likely come as a surprise to some, given the "optics" of herself and Falynn knowing each other. 

"Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love," Porsha wrote. "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."

 

Getty Images, NBC
Tom D'Agostino

As any true RHONY fan knows, it was about Tom all along.

When Luann de Lesseps first told her co-stars about her new romance with the businessman, Ramona Singer revealed she had actually dated him first. And then Sonja Morgan also claimed to have hooked up with Tom before he hooked up with the Countess. Still, Lu was all in, going on to marry Tom on New Year's Eve in 2016, despite the RHONY ladies cautioning her about his alleged infidelity. 

Alas, Lu and Tom divorced after just seven months.

Fun fact: Tom actually made his RHONY debut in season one, briefly appearing in a scene in which he hit on a then-married Ramona. Like we said, it was about him all along.

Getty Images, NBC
Harry Dubin

While it was Aviva Drescher  who (briefly) joined the show as a main Housewife in season five, it was her ex-husband that really had history with the cast. 

Linked to both Luann and Sonja, the real estate mogul continued to pursue the latter on-screen in season six. A promise ring was offered, but all hope for their potential romance was dashed when he left a party with Lu.

But in 2018, Harry appeared to have moved on to another New York Housewife: TMZ posted a picture of Ramona locking lips with him during a night out in Manhattan, their makeout quickly going viral. 

"You know what? It was a half a second kiss," Harry told E! News at the time, downplaying any hint of a romance. "It was not even a make-out kiss, it was just a regular kiss. It looks like it was a make-out kiss, but it wasn't."

NBC
Tomas

More than one RHONY star discovered some pirate's booty on their iconic season five trip to St. Barts.

Everyone remembers Luann's infamous hookup with the Johnny Depp look-alike Tomas, though the Countess would deny, deny, deny anything went down. But "sex positive" Sonja would never turn down a hookup, going on her own treasure hunt with Tomas the next night. "You have an incredible ass," Tomas is overheard telling Sonja behind a closed door.

Getty Images, NBC
Gary Brody

Following her husband Bobby Zarin's death in 2018, RHONY alum Jill Zarin found love again with the clothing executive. But it turns out she wasn't the first to try him on for size, viewers learning during the season 10 reunion that he had previously romanced one of Jill's former co-stars. 

Reading from an e-mail Jill sent him, Andy Cohen said, "'You'll never believe it. This guy used to date Ramona.'"

Ramona confirmed her brief relationship with Gary, explaining, "That's true, we went on four dates! I wasn't even divorced yet, my foot was just in the pool of getting divorced. I wasn't ready for a relationship."

NBC
Slade Smiley

The OG douple-dipper Slade was dating Real Housewives of Orange County star Jo De La Rosa when the show first began in 2006. During their two-season stint, the couple broke up and got back together multiple times, with Slade even moving on briefly with divorced Housewife Lauri Waring (now Peterson).

While Slade was M.I.A. from RHOC for several seasons, he was brought back into the mix when he entered into a relationship with Gretchen Rossi in season five. Slade proposed to Gretchen during season eight, which would ultimately end up being her final season.

Though they've yet to get married, the couple welcomed their daughter Skylar in July 2019.

Bravo, NBC
Duff Evans

The RHOC dating pool can be pretty small—just recall the blast from the past that Shannon Beador brought as a date to Vicki Gunvalson's engagement party in season 14.

Shannon was accompanied to the celebration by Duff, the one-time partner of Tammy Knickerbocker. You may remember that Tammy was a main cast member in seasons two and three. She went on to appear as a guest star in seasons four, five, six and 10. 

"You know what's interesting is he had a child with Tammy Knickerbocker who used to hang out with this group of people," Shannon said at the bash. "So, he knows a lot of people here."

Their romance was shortlived, lasting just two dates before Shannon moved on with her current boyfriend John Janssen.

Trending Stories

1

Phoebe Dynevor Speaks Out on Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit

2

Lady Gaga Shares She Was Pregnant After Past Sexual Assault Experience

3

Kelley Flanagan Doesn't Hold Back in Interview About Peter Weber Split

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

For everything you should be watching right now, don't miss BingE! Club hosted by Erin Lim on Snapchat!

Trending Stories

1

Phoebe Dynevor Speaks Out on Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit

2

Lady Gaga Shares She Was Pregnant After Past Sexual Assault Experience

3

Kelley Flanagan Doesn't Hold Back in Interview About Peter Weber Split

4

Casey Anthony Juror Expresses Regret 10 Years After Acquittal

5

Ian Somerhalder Reveals Nikki Reed Saved Him From “Nightmare” Fraud