Chris Rock Reveals the Surprising Advice He Gave John Mulaney Amid His Divorce

Watch : John Mulaney & Wife Split After 6 Years of Marriage

Chris Rock's advice for John Mulaney might not be what you expect.



During an appearance on the May 18th episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the comedian revealed he saw he Big Mouth star recently and wanted to share a little guidance from his own personal experience.



"This is how much I money I lost in my divorce," he joked to Jimmy Fallon. "I recommended my ex-wife's divorce lawyer."



The Everybody Hates Chris producer split from his wife Malaak Compton-Rock in 2014 after 18 years of marriage. "I was like, ‘you should get this guy,'" he quipped. "He'll get you your money. This guy's good. I walked out with nothing.'"



Although the two comedians shared some laughs over his reported counseling, Chris didn't hesitate to confirm that he wasn't just doing a bit.



"You think I'm joking," he shared. "I really did."



Chris also mentioned Mulaney is busy working "on new stuff." The 56-year-old comedian recently served as an opening act for Mulaney during a string of sold out shows in New York.