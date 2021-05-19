Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Details Past Suicide Attempt in Message About Mental Health Awareness

Watch : Snoop Dogg's Infant Grandson Dies 10 Days After Birth

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus is including her supporters on her mental health journey.

Over the past few days, the 21-year-old musician and influencer has been getting honest about her struggles, including a recent suicide attempt.

On Saturday, May 15, she posted to Instagram, "The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize [life] is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bullshit. THANK YOU."

The following day, she shared a video to Instagram in which she described what led her to feeling so low. Cori—whose mom is Snoop's wife, Shante Taylor—began by explaining it was difficult to feel like an outcast while growing up, despite being born into privilege.

"I think it starts from my childhood," she shared. "I grew up with two light-skinned brothers, and I was the only chocolate one. I was overweight. I got lupus at 6, so I was overweight from being on steroids. That automatically messed with my health. I've always been sad and depressed because of my health."