Champion Cyclist Gwen Inglis Dead After Being Hit By Suspected DUI Driver

U.S. cycling champion Gwen Inglis died at age 46 after being hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver on Sunday, May 16, local police shared in a statement on Twitter.

The crash took place in her hometown of Lakewood, Colo., around 10 a.m. She was riding in the bike lane when a driver "drifted" over and hit her with his compact sedan, per the police statement. Authorities identified the driver as 29-year-old Ryan Scott Montoya of Denver, Colo.

Gwen was taken to a local hospital, where she later died of unknown causes related to her injuries.

Ryan remained on the scene after the accident and was taken to the Jefferson County Jail to be held on charges including suspicion of vehicular homicide involving a DUI or DUID, according to the Lakewood police.

He's additionally charged with being the alleged owner or operator of an uninsured vehicle, as well as another DUI or DUID claim, according to the booking sheet obtained by E! News. He's being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, May 20, per the document.