Kim Kardashian Has a Relatable AF Reaction to Khloe's "Negativity Jar" Suggestion

No more negativity.
In this clip from tonight's May 20 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian suggests a new family activity to help them change their attitudes. Specifically, the Good American mogul recommends to mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian that they put money in a "negativity jar" whenever they're unnecessarily critical.
"I have this fancy-schmancy jar," Khloe starts off. "Kourtney made a point saying like, 'Every time I walk in here, it's negative. People are like, what are you wearing? What did you do to your hair?'"
In an attempt to right this behavior, Khloe explains that, if caught being negative, the culprit will staple their name to a bill and submit it in the jar. She adds, "So, that at the end, whoever has the least amount of names in here, gets all the money."
In a confessional, Khloe further opens up about her plan. "There's nothing wrong with a little family attitude adjustment," she shares. "We should want to change the narrative and be happy and have positive things to say about each other."
Per Khloe, it's not about the dollar amount. Rather, it's about raising awareness about "a--hole" behavior.
While Kim doesn't look entirely sold on the idea, she shows her support by silently sitting in the corner. Anyone who has ever been in a "family meeting" can relate to this vibe.
Meanwhile, Kourtney is totally on board with the idea. Yet, she ironically reveals her support by telling Kris she learned negativity from her. In response to Kourtney's comment, Khloe quickly assures the momager that she isn't the sole negativity culprit in the family.
Thankfully, Kris is open to the negativity jar, noting, "I don't want to be responsible for teaching you guys how to be negative. I don't want to pass it on to my grandchildren."
To the KUWTK camera, Kris admits she can be "negative" and that she feels "bad about it."
"I don't want to be a negative Nelly," she concludes. "I want to be a positive person. So, I'm gonna work on that and, hopefully, get a little bit better with my attitude."
Watch the scene for yourself above.
