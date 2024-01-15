10 Things Mean Girls Star Angourie Rice Can't Live Without

We interviewed Angourie Rice because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Many people recognize Angourie Rice from playing Betty Brant in Marvel's Spider-Man movies or from her role opposite Miley Cyrus during Season 5 of Black Mirror. She also played Kate Winslet's daughter in the Emmy Award-nominated HBO miniseries Mare of Easttown.

Of course, her fans revere her for those roles, but let's get to know the Mean Girls star beyond her work. She shared the ten things that she can't live without, including one item inspired by Siobhan Sheehan. Keep on scrolling to find out more about Angourie's favorites and why adores them so much.