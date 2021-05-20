The Voice's Andrew Jannakos Opens Up About Adopting His Wife's 5-Year-Old Son

It's never too soon to open up your heart.

When Andrew Jannakos first met then-girlfriend Kat Jannakos in 2018, the country singer wasn't sure if he was the right guy to serve as a father figure for her then-2-year-old son, Brenson.

But in a love story fit for the big screen, the trio immediately formed an incredible bond that proved to be life changing for all parties involved.

"I was lost for a lot of my life and I didn't know what I wanted to do until I met my wife and my son," Andrew exclusively shared with E! News. "They are the ones that kind of blossomed me into the man I am today. It's been a pretty crazy journey."

Andrew and Kat wed in September 2020. Then, on Valentine's Day of this year, Andrew first confirmed on Instagram that he had started the adoption process to officially become Brenson's father. And on Tuesday, May 18, the adoption was finalized.