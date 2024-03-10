Hailee Steinfeld Proves All That Glitters Is Gold With Stunning 2024 Oscars Look

Watch : Oscars: BEST DRESSED Stars of All Time!

Get ready to marvel over the glitz and glamour.

Case in point? Hailee Steinfeld made a showstopping entrance at the 2024 Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. For the March 10 event, The Marvels actress looked like a glowing goddess in a sparkly strapless teal gown.



Hailee's Elie Saab design—which was pulled fresh off the spring/summer 2024 couture runway—featured a petal-shaped neckline with gold embellishments wrapped around it.

But the ornate top wasn't the only detail worth noting.

After all, the 27-year-old's flowy pleated gown included gold-adorned cuffs and a floor-length scarf attachment that added extra drama. The Charlie's Angels star kept the focus on her statement-making number by opting for a sleek updo and a soft peachy-toned makeup look. She accessorized with jewelry pieces from Chopard.

Hailee's ethereal fashion moment comes after she stunned during Paris Fashion Week. For the Miu Miu show on March 5, the actress stepped out in a micromini skirt, collard shirt and trench coat.