Hailee Steinfeld Proves All That Glitters Is Gold With Stunning 2024 Oscars Look

Hailee Steinfeld wowed on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars, wearing a gold-adorned dress that featured a floor-length cape and billowing skirt.

By Alyssa Morin Mar 10, 2024 10:06 PMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetAwards 2024OscarsHailee SteinfeldCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Oscars: BEST DRESSED Stars of All Time!

Get ready to marvel over the glitz and glamour.

Case in point? Hailee Steinfeld made a showstopping entrance at the 2024 Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. For the March 10 event, The Marvels actress looked like a glowing goddess in a sparkly strapless teal gown.

(See every fashionable red carpet moment here.)

Hailee's Elie Saab design—which was pulled fresh off the spring/summer 2024 couture runway—featured a petal-shaped neckline with gold embellishments wrapped around it.

But the ornate top wasn't the only detail worth noting.

After all, the 27-year-old's flowy pleated gown included gold-adorned cuffs and a floor-length scarf attachment that added extra drama. The Charlie's Angels star kept the focus on her statement-making number by opting for a sleek updo and a soft peachy-toned makeup look. She accessorized with jewelry pieces from Chopard.

Hailee's ethereal fashion moment comes after she stunned during Paris Fashion Week. For the Miu Miu show on March 5, the actress stepped out in a micromini skirt, collard shirt and trench coat.

photos
2024 Oscars: All the First-Time Nominees

She turned her fashionable trip into a romantic adventure, as she was spotted having a fun night out with boyfriend Josh Allen.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

And while the pair's romance has been heating up, Hailee clarified they aren't rushing into anything just yet.

When asked if she was wearing a ring on that finger at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, she told E! NewsKeltie Knight, "I got a cute little doe happening," referencing the deer-shaped jewelry piece on her hand, adding, "No other particular reason other than I thought it was cute."

Hailee may have walked the Oscars red carpet solo, but it's clear she made hearts skip a beat with her fantastical getup.

But of course, she's not the only star to turn heads at the ceremony. Keep reading to see every fabulous and fierce look.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Becky G

John Shearer/WireImage

 Ryan Michelle Bathe & Sterling K. Brown

John Shearer/WireImage

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Mike Coppola / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lupita Nyong'o

In custom Armani Privé.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

America Ferrera

In custom Atelier Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

In Elie Saab SS24 Couture and Chopard jewelry.

John Shearer/WireImage)

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jodie Foster

Arturo Holmes / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Roger Federer

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

In Chanel.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

In Giorgio Armani.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Tamsin Egerton & Josh Hartnet

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union in Carolina Herrera PF24 with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Dwyane Wade in custom Ateliee Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

In custom Brunello Cucinelli.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Colman Domingo

In Louis Vuitton with Omega watch.

Marleen Moise / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Andrea Riseborough

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Ava DuVernay

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Brittany Snow

In custom Mônot.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

In Vera Wang Couture and Chopard jewelry.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Issa Rae

In AMI Paris.

JC Olivera / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Paul Giamatti

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Marlee Matlin

In custom Rodarte with Briony Raymond jewelry

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox

In Mugler FW86 RTW.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Eva Longoria

In Tamara Ralph with Bucherer Fine Jewellery.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Grace Gummer

In Gucci and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen

Mary Steenburgen in Tom Ford.

Marleen Moise / Staff / GETTY IMAGES
WWD / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Eugene Lee Yang

Christina House / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

David Alan Grier & Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim

photos
View More Photos From Oscars 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
The 2024 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 10, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET/4 to 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E!'s Oscars red carpet starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on E!.